After staying in her sister's husband's house for months, a lady has taken to social media to share her ordeal

The lady said she hates her sister's husband so much and posted pictures showing her physical transformation while in his house

She also released pictures of how her sister looked before and after she moved into her husband's house

A lady has explained to her followers on TikTok why she detests her sister's husband so much.

In a now-blown TikTok post, the young lady, @precious_lizz, released pictures of how her sister looked before marriage.

The lady said she hates her sister's husband so much. Photo Credit: @precious_lizz

Source: TikTok

Lady and her sister's physical transformation

@precious_lizz also shared a picture of her sister during her traditional marriage. She followed it up with a photo of her sister two years after marriage.

Her sister looked darker and quite different in the follow-up picture, and she added more context, saying her sibling's physical transformation was not due to pregnancy.

Next, she attached pictures of how she looked before her sister's marriage and after the ceremony. Lastly, she posted a picture of her appearance six months in her sister's hubby's house, showing how she reduced in size.

Her post raised many questions. But she said in the comment section:

"Let me just advice u no ever marry for love."

Netizens react to lady's photo story

Cheliz Trendz said:

"Please I need genuine answers.

"Is he broke or was he just mentally draining you and her? I have had a mentally toxic man and I lost weight badly."

God's sugar baby😌😌😌 said:

"I'll just never understand relatives who move in with their newly married sisters or brothers especially when they have other places like parent's to stay😏. Allow these guys time to themselves."

Nneka00211 said:

"All of you seeing why will she stay with her that just got marry, mind you Ive been staying with my sister and her husband from the very first day…maybe the man is not a good person, make una rest."

Odin AllFather said:

"Tell the husband I wan bring my babe to am ..she don dey complain to go gym I don find the perfect place."

akonuche said:

"No matter how poor I'm , love a very clean woman, and I will always make sure she dress well , and everyone who looseguide her dress just because her man doesn't have money was really local."

Kay_la🤗 said:

"Happened to my mom's younger sister, now people don't even believe she's my mom's younger sister."

Justt 🌸❤️ said:

"Shebi u follow advice her to marry for love."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had accused her younger sister of taking her husband.

Lady caught testing elder sister's wedding dress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after she was caught testing her elder sister's wedding dress.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady captured herself trying out her elder sibling's wedding dress and turned around for the camera.

According to the lady, her elder sister's husband said it was a taboo that she wore her sister's traditional wedding outfit. She lamented being unable to sleep since the incident.

