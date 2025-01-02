A Nigerian woman wanted her husband to give her financial support so that she could grow her business in the New Year

However, how she presented the request to her husband has attracted multiple social media comments

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady presented the request formally on screen as if she were talking to external investors

A wife who wanted her husband to give her financial support has shared how she tabled the request to him.

The woman did not just ask her husband to give her the money but presented it as if she were talking to an investor.

In a video posted by @movesanthony, the woman said she is into the crochet business and wants her husband to invest in it.

Lady makes business pitch to her husband

Her husband sat and listened to her while she made a business pitch, trying to please and convince him to invest.

She correctly analysed the details of her financial request and outlined how she would spend the money.

She also mentioned the number of staff she would employ and analysed the possible profit she would make.

The woman presented the whole thing on screen while her husband listened to her and laughed at some points.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady requests money from her husband

@TEE said:

"Marry person wey fit do power point oo. This is lovely."

@Valentina Gowin said:

"I love educating and intellectual couples."

@OBC said:

"Oga if you no invest in that business after this hard work, we'll have problems with you."

@Adedamola said:

"She said she has been In the business for 5 years. Husband said, wetin I see you start just last year. E go hard to convince investor wey una dey live together o."

@Famous said:

"Who talk say school na scam again? I mean, this is so sweet, even if na cruise. God bless your marriage."

@daring_loral said:

"Your PowerPoint presentation is good."

Why investors ask for a pitch

Getting someone to put money in your business is a difficult task because you often have to show them that your business idea would work.

According to Harvard Business School, having a good pitch is an important skill an entrepreneur should possess.

It says:

"Pitching a business idea is one of the most nerve-wracking parts of any entrepreneur’s journey. It’s what stands in the way between your vision and the financing needed to turn it into a reality. Although daunting, there are steps you can take to ensure a greater chance of success.

"Every entrepreneur needs an intricate understanding of their idea, target market, growth strategy, product-market fit, and overall business model. This differentiates your business concept and solidifies the steps needed to make it a reality. The perfect pitch shows investors your proof of concept and instills confidence that they can expect a return on investment."

