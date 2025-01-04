A man drew the ire of a section of netizens after shedding light on the move he made after his girlfriend begged him to sponsor her education

The man bragged that her school certificate, identification card and passport now bears his name

Some women knocked the man for what he did, while others supported the precautionary action he took

A man, @king_angel237, has sparked mixed reactions online after sharing his precautionary move when his then-girlfriend requested he sponsor her schooling.

According to @king_angel237, he decided to marry his girlfriend first before sending her to school.

He said he decided to marry her first. Photo Credit: @king_angel237

Source: TikTok

@king_angel237 expressed delight that her school certificate, identification card and passport now bear his name. He wrote:

"My girlfriend asked me to please sponsor her school so I decided to get married to her first then sent her to school.

"Today, all her school certificate, ID card and passport has my name on it."

The man took a swipe at those who might not like what he did.

"The only group of people who have a problem with what I did are the people who wants you to sponsor them so that they will tell you later that "i didn't force you to sponsor me."

View his post below:

Mixed reactions trailed his post

Melody 💕 said:

"Bro, am a lady but trust me i love what you did ,see eh we ladies know our self ,so i will just say,they know that i know what we know."

Clara said:

"I married before finishing school but all my documents and papers have my name on it I'm the one who studied for 9 years."

Miracle 🌏🌺🥰 said:

"I no go even gree make man wey no be my brother or family member or my husband pay my school fee's, because we don't know tomorrow."

Mitchelle🏆🎀🌝 said:

"Make man like this locate me God 😂i don't have a problem as long as u are really interested in my growths understanding marriage doesn't stop me."

Mia💕 said:

"It’s funny how this won’t work if she wants to do indexing for nursing to write the council exams she would have to use her name."

OnyekeFavour said:

"My husband told me babe you’ll go back to school and be a graduate like me 😍 and he said use your surname not mine."

Ty said:

"I don't Understand, what's so special about who's name goes on her certificate? I've being a lot of vids Abt this, can someone clarify."

