A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to cry out after her boyfriend called it quits on their relationship in a shocking manner

Shedding tears bitterly, the lady revealed that she sponsored him overseas with all her savings only for him to change after a month

Her heartbreaking video went viral on social media as netizens encouraged her with kind words

A Nigerian lady identified as Anjie wept bitterly after her relationship hit the rocks following her boyfriend's migration overseas.

A heartbroken Anjie rhetorically asked netizens via a TikTok video if this is how men behave.

The young lady said she actually sponsored her lover's overseas migration with all her savings only to be blocked by him a month after he arrived at his destination.

She said he blocked her after sending her a breakup message. The lady could not control her emotions.

Anjie sad clip had netizens sympathising with her.

Social media reactions

Adriannamalik said:

"Don’t blame yourself, there is nothing wrong in what you have done. God will replenish your pocket."

rghoto said:

"My sister don't worry God will see you through this difficult moment don't care what anyone else says to you you are going to come up again."

timileyinobalade1 said:

"Pelu gbogbo rogbodiyan yi but wait oo if na man now him no go cry oo it is well Him wey go na him go come back."

Adenike Adeoye98 said:

"You dey ask is this how men do?

"Omo iya mi,seh naa ur first date b this,, you don chop break fast b that o,take."

successful 44 said:

"After everything way we Dey do for this app u still go Dey trust mansorry oh."

Omooba said:

"I've never see what can make me sponsor husband or boyfriend for me to do that I will rather sponsor my brother,husband and boyfriend ke pare."

