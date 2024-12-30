A Nigerian lady has shared a captivating video showing the moment she and her family arrived in the village

In the video posted on TikTok, the lady revealed that her father is an Igbo man and they never fail to visit the village during Christmas

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A young Nigerian lady's festive homecoming video has captivated users on social media platform, TikTok.

The clip captured her family's recent luxurious return to their village for the Christmas celebration.

Lady and family travel to village Photo credit: @racheal71/TikTok.

Lady shows off family's house in village

The lady, known as @ra.cheal71 on TikTok, offered a peak at her family's house and their opulent lifestyle.

As they arrived at their grand mansion, which had a spacious compound and lavishly furnished interior, she humorously referenced her father's Igbo heritage and the importance of visiting their ancestral home during the holiday season.

The clip showed them driving into the compound in a mini convoy of flashy cars and netizens quickly observed that the compound had more than two gates for security reasons.

"POV: Your father is an Igbo man and we must go to the village for Christmas. Detty December," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady shows off family's house

TikTok users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the video.

@Lew said:

"I like as Yoruba people and Hausa people dey see say we no be their mate for naija sha and they just calm down respect themselves."

@Benno Albrecht commented:

"This Christmas e belike na Enugu and imo state people get am. Anambra people don go hide."

@Sharifah Adyeeri said:

"I can't wait to come to Nigeria to meet my Igbo man. Nigeria my second home. Much luv 4rm Uganda."

@PEACE___OF__MIND asked:

"I ask again how do noon Igbo’s do enjoy Christmas please??"

@ECHEBENZ said:

"Na for this compound we go come pay your bride price."

@Achkaly said:

"Shey na only me dey see thorn crown for dashboard."

@Chidexmba asked:

"Where is your village?"

@IFYBOBOSKY said:

"Omo ur popsy guide ooo two gates before the main house."

@December 22 added:

"I ask una again why una take dis detty December serious?"

Watch the video below:

Girl and family arrive village in convoy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian girl posted a video on TikTok about her recent travel to the village with her family.

The girl revealed that it was the first time her father would be taking the family on a trip to their village.

