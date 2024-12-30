A Nigerian man has shared his hilarious experience after attempting to 'toast' a girl in the presence of his mother

In a funny video, his mother kept on interfering and intentionally blocking all his attempts to get in the girl's good book

Social media users who came across the funny video shared their similar experiences in the comments section

A Nigerian man's desperate attempt to woo a young lady on the road was foiled by his own mother.

A hilarious video showing the encounter between the trio has left social media users in stitches.

Man attempts to woo lady in mum's presence Photo credit: @tino_classic/TikTok.

Woman stops son from wooing lady

The video, shared by @tino_classic on TikTok, showed the mother's relentless interference as she deliberately blocked her son's attempts to talk to the girl.

The young man's frustration was visible as he tried to navigate the situation, but his mother's insistence left him visibly in pain.

According to the young man, his mother's behaviour was all the more frustrating given her past remarks to her son.

As he pointed out, she had often teased him about his unmarried status, comparing him unfavorably to his peers who had already tied the knot.

However, when he finally tried to take action, she seemed determined to sabotage his efforts.

"I tried to toast a girl in front of my mum," he captioned the video.

Reactions as woman stops son from wooing lady

The funny video sparked reactions in the comments section, with many TikTok users sharing their similar experiences.

@ChigzzyB MPA DI NSO said:

"The girl go still come back to your shop when your mum is not around. Trust me."

@userl4ccb6uy52 stated:

"If you later get the girl ur mumcy go too like her cuz it all started in her presence."

@Emperor-wizzy308 said:

"My mom say make I give woman Belle bring am come for am later we go see the girl mama."

@VALENTINO said:

"Mothers go tell u to get married but when they see u with woman them go dey look u like side eye."

@Nedu_kings said:

"Na so my mum take give me bad eye when I see rizz one girl for her front later she go dry complain she need grandchild."

@profile commented:

"Mama know the girl parol for village na why she no gree if na better girl she go help him collect the number."

@igwedicey added:

"This video just reminded me the day my mummy saw me with a girl she walked straight to the girl and told her to run for her life say I be liar."

