In a video trending on social media, a lady shared what she saw when she visited her sister’s house

She shared a video of her sister, who wore matching Christmas-themed pyjamas with her cute puppy

A Nigerian lady shared what she saw when she visited her sister’s house.

She said that when she got to her sister’s house, she saw the latter wearing matching Christmas-themed pyjamas with her cute puppy.

Lady and dog wear matching Christmas pyjamas. Photo: @princessphyna0

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @princessphyna0, the lady showed her sister and the dog in white and red pyjamas.

Her sister also carried the dog while pressing her phone.

The caption read:

“POV: You went to your sister’s house and saw her with her dog wearing matching pyjamas.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady and dog in matching pyjamas

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the matching pyjamas worn by the lady and her dog.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

@Hellen Jones said:

"As she no see man wear am with."

@Marvell said:

"Lol be like as I no get man na me and my dog go match this Xmas."

@ADAEZE FAITH said:

"Just showed my baby sister and she said with excitement “so beautiful”

@Joyce said:

"Dog don first me wear matching outfit."

@Slimy cashbabe said:

"Even me wey be human no collect dis kind baby girl treatment."

@Toluwanimi said:

"Me n my dogs are wearing matching Ankara on Christmas Day!"

