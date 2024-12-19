A Nigerian lady shared a video that showed how she made a ‘do-it-yourself’ (DIY) Christmas tree at home

She shared the item she used and how much she spent on the tree that was the same height as she was

Many who came across the video hailed the lady’s skills and shared their thoughts on her creation

As Christmas tree prices continue to skyrocket, a lady shared how she made a ‘do-it-yourself’ (DIY) Christmas tree at home.

She used a basket, cellotape, rods, and green ruffles for the makeshift Christmas tree.

She used basket and other items for the DIY Christmas tree. Photo: @vivaglow_beauty

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @vivaglow_beauty, the woman also listed the items she used to decorate the Christmas tree and how much each cost.

Lady spends N31,000 on DIY Christmas tree

After making the tree, the lady also bought some ornaments for decoration, and everything summed up to N31,000.

She shared the Christmas tree-making process and displayed the final result.

Her video was captioned:

“Diy Christmas tree thats budget friendly. Everything used can be gotten at the market.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman’s DIY Christmas tree

Many who came across the video hailed the lady’s skills and shared their thoughts on her creation.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Tobiloba said:

"Ahh, I bought a very nice tree, 6ft for 25,500... no stress."

@Marybalogun said:

"This is so nice. I did mine too it’s on my page ... you can check it , spent just 15k for 7ft height."

@gladyz Ameh said:

"This really came out well."

@Eraytie said:

"what's this now, I've already done small one, now I'm eyeing this big one again."

@Doden Travels said:

"I like as Tinubu de make everybody discover their talent."

@Doris Nyango said:

"very creative."

How Nigerians create innovations to solve problems

Recently, some Nigerians have trended due to their innovative skills and exceptional talents.

Legit.ng previously reported that Adekunle Ajasin University Students transformed a regular ‘okada’ into a battery-powered electric motorcycle as part of their final-year project.

In a related story, a young Nigerian man flaunted the car he built from scratch and gave it a unique name, while another young boy made beautiful clothes hangers using pipes.

Source: Legit.ng