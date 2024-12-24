A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after her man completed his building project

In a video trending on social media, she proudly showed off the transformation of the house from the foundation level until its completion

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to congratulate the couple on the huge feat

A Nigerian lady's heartfelt celebration of her partner's achievement has captured the attention of social media users.

The lady's excitement was overwhelming as she showcased the incredible transformation of their newly completed home.

Lady excited as partner builds fine house Photo credit: @tasha12/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off new house partner built

In a video, the proud lady known on TikTok as @tasha12.2 chronicled the construction journey from its inception to completion.

The clip offered a glimpse into the massive edifice, leaving viewers in awe of the amount of cash spent on the building project.

"It's a big congratulations to my babe and I. God did it. You're next. Amen," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady flaunts partner's house

Nigerians who stumbled upon the video on TikTok were quick to offer their warmest congratulatory messages to the couple on their impressive feat.

@KONTROLLA said:

"E no go better for anybody wey no like my comment."

@Abdullahi Abiodun said:

"Big Dave !! The giver! Person wey Dey show boys love normally for street."

@Nemenma said:

"Manifesting this for my man and my brothers !!!!!from my mouth to God ears."

@Homeboy said:

"As I watched this video on the 1st of December may this good news happen to me and my family IJN Kos were also trying to get here and we would. God never fails. Congratulations Bid Dave. God pls."

@realtife85 said:

"If you haven't slept in the hospital from January till today use 1 minutes and thank God."

@Giggy added:

"I love this house pattern, plz how many bathrooms is this and can you direct your interior designer to me or engineer. I love the house. Congratulations."

@Sir Best said:

"Some of us no get 1k for azza but still add the video to favorites. BASE ON BELIEVE."

@joyce added:

"Omo God time still dey. The year never finsh pls show your self mighty manifesting this for my bro."

Watch the video below:

Man flaunts his car and house

Source: Legit.ng