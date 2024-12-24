A Nigerian lady has elicited reactions on social media after showcasing the new boats her mum recently purchased

She funnily tackled her mum for buying four boats in the village, saying her mates bought cars instead

Mixed reactions trailed a video of the lady showcasing the boats for netizens to see as many supported her mum

A Nigerian lady, @aaronprecious2, was in stithes after her mum purchased four new boats in the village.

Taking to TikTok, the lady showed her followers the new boats at the river bank and teased her mum.

She teased her mum for buying four boats. Photo Credit: @aaronprecious2

Source: TikTok

An amused @aaronprecious2 said her mum bought boats while her peers got cars. She spoke in Pidgin while teasing her mum. In her words:

"People dey buy car, my mummy dey buy boat. People dey buy motor, dey buy motor for Warri, see my mummy for village dey buy boat."

Her video garnered over 33k likes at the time of this report.

Watch her video below:

People react to lady's video

Ddamian said:

"Tiktok go buy engine put for her boat dey play. make we help U repost am."

Mgame2 said:

"Now for mama business oo, if you know how much the business day give mama you for buy more 4 for her."

Jo Auxano said:

"At least she by and am happy for her mama keep it up congratulation ma we celebrate you."

Klonekellybuilders said:

"The boat are beneficial to her na. Abi make she go buy car come put inside water ???"

DESMOND PUMA said:

"Your mother is a strong woman not everybody can buy that boat so be proud of your mother I love her."

IdyllicXpression2 said:

"Na the boat bring money wey she take train you reach where you dey so. your turn to take over. buy car and take her from village."

succybaby said:

"Buy car for her na she buy Wetin she fit afford."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who visited her parents' house in the village had shared her ordeal.

Lady sees mum's burial poster in village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady wept after finding her mum's burial poster.

She had returned to the village to see her family only to be greeted by her mum's burial poster, as the woman passed away not too long before her visit.

The lady's video went viral and netizens from all corners of the internet expressed their sympathy and support.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng