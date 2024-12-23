A lady based in Canada has taken to social media to express delight about how helpful her father has been

Since her father arrived in Canada, she said he has been making life easier for her and showed netizens how

The video she posted made many people emotional, while others sent the lady heartwarming messages

A Canada-based lady, @ruonaphidoady, has appreciated her father on social media for being a great help following his arrival in the North American country.

@ruonaphidoady noted that her dad always tries to make life easier for her.

She said her dad has been of great help since arriving in Canada. Photo Credit: @ruonaphidoady

In a TikTok video, she captured her dad helping out at different times. She showed when her dad served her food, did the dishes, and swept the house.

@ruonaphidoady said she is blessed to have him as her father. She wrote:

"My dad has been of great help since he got to Canada. I am so blessed to have the gift of my father."

Her clip went viral and touched many people's hearts.

Watch the video below:

People gush over video of her dad

WELLNESS BY MIMI ABUJA said:

"My partner is not a very good partner but he's a perfect father to the kids and I know he'd do more than this for the kids.... Hope you are holding up?"

Clemy.66 said:

"I wish my Papa was still here with us and maby he could be here with us on Canada 🇨🇦 too. I miss him so much 😢 😔 Bless your soul."

Mariam said:

"Omg this is so cute 😩that's just like my dad lol, but he can't cook!"

Blended Palates (Tastes)🇨🇦 said:

"This reminds me of my mother when she comes to Canada 🥹 I love you Mama."

Oluwabukola said:

"As a daddy’s girl I am so happy watching this.God bless and keep him."

🇳🇬MUM IN🇨🇦 said:

"You Just made me to cry, this could had been my dad, but death happened. Keep resting dad 🕊️. Your little girl misses you a lot."

Yettytobz🇨🇦🇨🇦 said:

"U don’t know what you are enjoying. May he live longer years in good health papa."

deroyalclothings said:

"Cheers 🥂 to us that had never experienced father’s love."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had taken her dad on a tour of the United Kingdom.

Lady flies her dad to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had flown her dad to Canada after working hard to raise money.

The woman had moved to Canada in 2021 and surprised her father with a visa and a passport to join her overseas.

In a video, her dad proudly displayed the travel documents his daughter had worked hard to obtain. The video ended with the father and daughter walking hand in hand, smiling, and chatting.

