It's such a pleasant moment for Williams Uchmeba and his wife, who have just welcomed their second child.

The Nigerian actor, who started out as a child, shared a post with his online family, revealing that he had gotten a push gift for his lovely wife.

In the video recording, sighted by Legit.ng, Williams went to Rolex shop to buy his wife a diamond-encrusted watch.

Williams Uchemba buys wife a Rolex watch

The actual price of the Rolex watch was not revealed, but it definitely ran into millions. Williams then went home to hand the gift to his wife, who was utterly shocked and kept asking why he bought her a push gift, not to mention one that cost a fortune.

Williams stated in his caption that material things were the least he could give her, as she meant the world to him. Their daughter, Kamara, was also spotted jubilating in the video.

Watch the clip here:

Reactions to Williams gift to wife

Read some reactions below:

@brunella_williams_uchemba:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ what did I do this deserve this man 🥹🥹🥹. Thank you Nkem. You keep surprising me and I’m so grateful to God for the opportunity ❤️❤️❤️❤."

@theeleven11_properties:

"God! I’m a virtuous and hard working girl.. Mine will come soon 🙏🥰🥰."

@young_jaykid:

"I’m just speechless but thank for showing us that you can be a celebrity that loves God, appreciate your family and live a decent life that is so pleasing."

@officialjudy01:

"If you have a man who’s intentional about you, always thank God and appreciate him 😢❤."

@faye.pyt_:

"Kamara’s reaction is giving “that’s my daddy! You have game” 😂❤️❤️❤️."

@thisisveev:

"A Man that loves God, will definitely love you just as much 🥳😍!! Congratulations."

@anita_ashani:

"Sha marry right , a man that adores his woman."

Williams Uchemba marks 4th anniversary with wife

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, film star Williams Uchemba shared a fun video showing the loved-up moments between him and his over the years.

The actor shared how long his wife has been in his life as they marked their fourth wedding anniversary.

Williams Uchemba and his wife's video has warmed the hearts of many of his fans as they congratulated the couple.

