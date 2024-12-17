Mary Remmy Njoku has condemned men who abandon virtuous women to pursue materialistic ones

The filmmaker noted how these men ended up accusing these ladies of being gold diggers once they had been billed

In a concise post, Mary further advised these men on how to handle their taste in women, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actress Mary Remi-Njoku recently resorted to social media to express her views on relationship priorities and ideals.

In a recent Instagram post, Mary questioned why people pursue partnerships with partners that prioritize money gain above personal traits.

Mary Njoku counseled men. Credit: @maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

The filmmaker observed that some men, despite their limited financial resources, frequently ignore compatible spouses who value kindness, empathy, and integrity. Instead, they seek connections with people who publicly prioritise financial stability.

“You know your pocket is modest. Yet you overlook all the beautiful, virtuous women out there and pursue someone who has openly declared that her only interest is money. Just to label her a gold digger?

“It’s like accusing someone of trying to steal something you don’t even have.

“It’s Christmas, don’t be a witch bruv! Your taste in women needs to align with your wants and needs.” Mary Njoku wrote.

See her post below:

Mary Remmy Njoku spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nekkyann:

"Some go for the modest and use them till they can afford what they really want."

madonna101010:

"low key these men love women that reaps them off they will later cry woof."

feithyfaith:

"Exactly o Mama 😂😂 let them not lie, they like how put together and set material girls are.... Even me sef i like their aesthetics, but can they cope 😂😂 leave that girl in their care now they'll turn her into something else. Guyz go for ur kind with clear eyes o, material gurls gonna feel like a burden i u no get their."

therealjisola:

"In a nutshell …Do not pass your boundaries!!! Don’t do more than yourself"

geraldineishiwu:

"Nice write up👏but they will not hear. They want Cardi b in the character of Chioma Chukwuka which ain't possible."

simdiverse.crypto:

"Lmao… not ‘accusing someone of trying to steal something you don’t even have."

Mary Njoku warns against IJGBs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mary Remmy Njoku got netizens talking over her experience with an area bros who came back from abroad years ago.

Taking to her social media page, the movie star advised ladies ahead of the Christmas season, when many janded Nigerians, aka IJGB (I just got back), will come home.

She recounted how an area bros returned years ago with a weird accent and a pocket full of lies, but she was not into him because he was not smart and was inconsistent with his stories.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng