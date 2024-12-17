A Nigerian man's happiness knew no bounds as he finally reunited with his beautiful young daughter in Italy

In a touching video, he showed the time she arrived at the airport and they rushed towards each other to exchange hugs

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to congratulate them in the comments

A Nigerian father's joy knew no bounds as he reunited with his daughter in Italy, marking a special occasion.

The emotional encounter, captured on video, quickly went viral and captivated the hearts of social media users.

Man reunites with daughter at airport

Collinslb123, the overjoyed father, shared the touching clip on TikTok, revealing the instant his daughter arrived at the airport.

With arms outstretched, they rushed towards each other, exchanging warm hugs with visible excitement.

"Congratulations to my lovely daughter," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man reunites with daughter

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Legit Posh Lady said:

"Congratulations to you, the moment he brought out the jacket out from his warm my heart, definition of a good father he very much prepared to protect his daughter."

@MAMA FOR D BOYZ said:

"This is amazing and beautiful to watch congratulations to her. May u witness to eat d fruit of ur labour."

@Christa Ogheneochuko said:

"Congratulations to you and your lovely daughter, this was how i received my 5 sons at the airport last year February 15th in Amsterdam Netherlands. I am so happy for you."

@gentle and easy going babe reacted:

"Oh Lord from my mouth to your ears, that's how I want to welcome my two daughters next year oh Lord, Amen."

@Mummybri23 said:

"Congratulations. Please do take good care of her, you are her hero. God bless you and your beautiful daughter."

@Favourgr8 said:

"Congratulations to you sir and congratulations to all responsible fathers out there who are willing to take their responsibilities."

@barbaraGodwin299 commented:

"Congratulations Brother seeing your video I remember when I want to received my 3 girls in the year 2021."

@jenny wishy added:

"Congratulations to you my brother I wish to be you soon a very big congratulations am tearing up as I place the comment."

Lady reunites with mum after 24 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman and her daughter reunited with each other again after more than two decades of not seeing each other.

The lady noted that she had no idea how to act and just hugged her mother while her son handed her flowers.

Source: Legit.ng