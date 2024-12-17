Woman Becomes Law Master's Graduate as Husband Bags PhD in Law, Family Video Melts Hearts
- A woman, who is a law master’s graduate celebrated as her husband also bagged a doctorate in Law
- She shared a video from her convocation and surprised many as she shared why she married her husband
- Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the couple for their academic achievement
A woman who bagged a master’s degree in law celebrated her graduation from the university.
The woman said her husband also bagged a PhD in Law.
The woman shared videos from her convocation in a video by @chinweeh on TikTok.
Lawyer couple celebrated their graduation
The woman also shared why she married her husband as they celebrated graduation.
The woman said she married her husband for goals and love.
She said:
“You married for goals and love (biggest flex). You know to come correct when dealing with my family.”
Lady rejoices as she and her mum bag bachelor's and PhD degrees at once, they dance happily in video
Reactions as a couple bags master’s and Ph.D in Law
Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the couple for their academic achievement.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Abenapokuaa said:
“This is a proof that , one can settle down and still achieve their academic and career goals.”
@chiqueen005 said:
“imagine if you find their trouble, the court case go reach 10years na you go beg them.”
@Maria001 said:
“The baby na PhD in daycare. congratulations and may the lord bless ur home.”
@Splendid Shawarma said:
"This one pass enu po. Congratulations to the couple, wish you more greater achievement."
Lady and husband graduates from UNIBEN
In a related story, a pretty lady and her husband graduated from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and shared lovely photos.
The photos shared on TikTok featured the couple in their convocation gowns and caps, with their two children.
Many who came across the post celebrated the couple and congratulated them on their marriage.
