A woman who bagged a master’s degree in law celebrated her graduation from the university.

The woman said her husband also bagged a PhD in Law.

The woman shared videos from her convocation in a video by @chinweeh on TikTok.

The woman said she married her husband for goals and love.

She said:

“You married for goals and love (biggest flex). You know to come correct when dealing with my family.”

Reactions as a couple bags master’s and Ph.D in Law

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the couple for their academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Abenapokuaa said:

“This is a proof that , one can settle down and still achieve their academic and career goals.”

@chiqueen005 said:

“imagine if you find their trouble, the court case go reach 10years na you go beg them.”

@Maria001 said:

“The baby na PhD in daycare. congratulations and may the lord bless ur home.”

@Splendid Shawarma said:

"This one pass enu po. Congratulations to the couple, wish you more greater achievement."

