It was a moment of joy and celebration for a lady, and she and her mum graduated from school together

While the lady completed her undergraduate program and finished with a BSc, her mum acquired a postgraduate academic degree

A short video showed the excited lady and her mother in their convocation gowns as they danced

A Nigerian lady and her mother have graduated from school at the same time.

The lady, @obisonia_, acquired a bachelor's degree while her mother bagged a postgraduate degree.

The lady and her mum graduated at the same time. Photo Credit: (@obisonia_)

In a TikTok video, the lady in a convocation gown danced happily with her mum, who also wore a convocation gown.

According to the lady, the feeling is different. In her words:

"It's a different feeling when you and your mum bagged a PhD and a BSc degree at once."

Internet users celebrated the mother and her daughter on their academic feat as their dance clip went viral.

Watch the video below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum and her daughter, who were classmates, had graduated from a nursing school.

Mum and daughter graduate same year

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother and her daughter had graduated from school in the same year.

Celebrating her academic feat on TikTok, a young lady said she finished at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) while her mother bagged a degree from a United Kingdom varsity.

She posted photos of herself and her mum in academic gowns following their graduation. Internet users celebrated the duo.

