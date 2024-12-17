Lady Rejoices as She and Her Mum Bag Bachelor's and PhD Degrees at Once, Dance Happily in Video
- It was a moment of joy and celebration for a lady, and she and her mum graduated from school together
- While the lady completed her undergraduate program and finished with a BSc, her mum acquired a postgraduate academic degree
- A short video showed the excited lady and her mother in their convocation gowns as they danced
A Nigerian lady and her mother have graduated from school at the same time.
The lady, @obisonia_, acquired a bachelor's degree while her mother bagged a postgraduate degree.
In a TikTok video, the lady in a convocation gown danced happily with her mum, who also wore a convocation gown.
According to the lady, the feeling is different. In her words:
"It's a different feeling when you and your mum bagged a PhD and a BSc degree at once."
Internet users celebrated the mother and her daughter on their academic feat as their dance clip went viral.
Watch the video below:
Mum and daughter celebrated on TikTok
Bag Vendor in Epe said:
"Congratulations mom and daughter."
bakers merit said:
"Congratulations to you and yours i tap from your courage and success remain blessed."
Queen_BB said:
"Congratulations to you both. More congratulations are coming on it’s way."
kreamyswitcakes said:
"I love this. congratulations to mom and daughter."
Nicole💰🎀 said:
"Congratulations mom and kid sis ❤️❤️💋💋 I love you guys so much."
@ademidun. said:
"This is sweet and lovely😘💕 congratulations."
favediamond 02 said:
"Congratulation to mum and daughter."
Ughelli hairstylist/braider said:
"I for still do this one but my mom don late."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum and her daughter, who were classmates, had graduated from a nursing school.
Mum and daughter graduate same year
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother and her daughter had graduated from school in the same year.
Celebrating her academic feat on TikTok, a young lady said she finished at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) while her mother bagged a degree from a United Kingdom varsity.
She posted photos of herself and her mum in academic gowns following their graduation. Internet users celebrated the duo.
Source: Legit.ng
