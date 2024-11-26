A Nigerian woman celebrated as she reunited with her husband after three and a half years apart

She shared the sweet video that captured their reunion on TikTok, where she ran to meet him at the airport

Many who came across the video welcomed the man and shared their opinion on long-distance relationships

A Nigerian woman expressed joy as she reunited with her husband after years apart.

She revealed that her husband had been away for three and a half years.

Nigerian woman embraces her husband after reunion. Photo: @abunye_queen

In the video shared by @abunye_queen, the woman ran to meet her husband at the airport.

She hugged him happily and took him to their son.

The man carried his son and shared a warm family hug.

The woman captioned the video:

“POV: You reunited with your husband after 3 years and 6 months. 3 years of video calls, voice calls and texting,has finally come to an end. It hasnt been easy but it has been worth it..”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman reunites with her husband after three and half years

Many who came across the video welcomed the man and shared their opinion on long-distance relationships.

@Onyii Blossom said:

"God remember me please i miss my husband. God Bless him Abundantly so he can come back to his son and I."

@Favouritekim Fada Rayz said:

"Your own better. mine for two yrs plus, no call no communication."

@glamqwin2 said:

"My husband is about to leave the country leaving me and my 4months pregnancy, nah everyday i dey ask am if he is still going bcos that man has really spoilt my life in dis pregnancy period."

Lady in long distance relationship marries oyinbo lover

In a related story, a Nigerian lady in a long-distance relationship finally married her Oyinbo lover in a sweet ceremony.

She shared a video from their civil wedding ceremony on her TikTok page and declared her love for her husband.

Many who saw the post congratulated the lady and wished her well in her marriage, while others claimed the same for themselves.

