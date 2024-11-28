A Nigerian man who is based in Canada decided to come home and enjoy the 2024 Christmas celebration

Izunna flew from Vancouver to Amsterdam before boarding another flight to the Murtala Muhammed Airport Loags

After he landed at the airport, he posted a video to share his flight experience as he hoped that Nigerian would welcome him well

A man shared his flight experience after travelling from Canada to Nigeria.

Izunna flew from Vancouver, Canada, to Amsterdam before connecting another flight to Nigeria.

The man landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Photo credit: TikTok/@cookwith_izunna and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Izunna landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

He said he was coming to Nigeria to experience Detty December, but some people said he came early.

He said:

"I flew from Vancouver, Canada to Lagos, Nigeria for over 21 hours in transit."

People who saw his video told him to keep gifts for them. Some ladies in the comments are telling him they are available if he needs a wife. The man dismissed the comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man travels to Nigeria for Christmas

@Hajoke said:

"Everybody come outside ooooooo IJGB don dey land oooooo, na Batch A be this."

@Mibright Jane said:

"I came back because of you don land ooo."

@Rike_Toke said:

"Batch A don dey land ooooooo."

@__ejibaby said:

"You’re welcome. Would you be cooking for us?"

@Lilian said:

"Them don Dey come oo, mount your guard."

@therealpikolo said:

"Travelling for detty December in November."

@Favvyk said:

"In case you’re looking for a wife I’m here."

@SONIA said:

"Welcome back. If you need a partner to explore with, I'm right here."

@DORIS CONTENT CREATOR said:

"Is there anyone waiting for you?"

@Amara said:

"What airline did you use?"

@liciamilky said:

"Your voice is so demure...and did I tell you how cute you look?"

@Theorunja said:

"I’m coming to see you in your house. Pls, it’s the food I want."

