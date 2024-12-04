A female congregant made a scene in church after a prophet declared to her that her male friend was meant to be her husband

The single lady screamed and showed great happiness upon hearing what the prophet had said concerning her male friend

Many internet users said they were happy for the lady, with some wondering if her male friend loved the prophet's declaration

A cleric, Prophet David Uche, made a female church member go wild with excitement after saying her male friend was her husband.

The incident happened during the prophet's prophecy and deliverance service.

The epic moment was captured and elicited mixed reactions on TikTok. In the clip posted by @prophetdaviduche0, the lady and a male friend stood before the prophet when he made the declaration.

To the man, he said:

"Go and start everything now because she is your wife."

Turning to the lady, he said:

"This is your husband, this is not your friend."

Lady goes wild in church

Upon hearing Prophet David's statement, the lady screamed for joy and could not keep calm. She was so excited to hear it and shared why.

"I have been praying and I would ask God. I will see, see visions of him giving me a ring, I see visions of him paying Lobola (bride price among Southern African people) in my house.

"But I was still not sure. I was like, god, are you sure?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's action in church

kenzie said:

"I wish a woman will love me like this hmmm."

Nandi said:

"I don't even have a friend I can rejoice like this if they tell me that is your husband."

prettymluv549 said:

"For a woman to b dis happy just knw he is a gud man buy d excitement tho."

Margie Kiganya 😘 said:

"I would like assurance like this because I fear being in wrong marriage."

Juliet💓💗 said:

"Look at de way am happy fr her 😁😁😁….. congratulations 🎊🍾🎈🎉 can’t wait to hear mine."

Eze Mmaduabuchy IX said:

"People won’t understand why this lady is happy until you marry the wrong partner that time you will understand better."

annekagere said:

"If your not happy for her then you're going through alot.😅😅😅 blessings beautiful woman."

In a related story, a pastor asked his single female members to pick their husbands from men in a line.

Evangelist asks men to pick wives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Evangelist Ebuka Obi had directed his male members to pick the women they wished to marry from the congregation.

His directive caused quite a stir in the church as some men had a hard time bringing their chosen women to the altar.

In a viral video, some women willingly complied with the men who picked them, while others struggled.

