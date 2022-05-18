A pastor's uncommon initiative aimed at helping single ladies get husbands during a church service has gone viral

A video from the church service showed the stunning moment the pastor directed ladies to pick their husbands from men in front of the congregation

Many interested ladies rushed out of their seats at the instance of the pastor's directive and stood behind their preferred men

A video capturing a hasty group matchmaking being spearheaded by a pastor in church has generated reactions on the net.

The short clip shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram showed a group of men standing in a line and facing the congregation during a church service.

The women quickly keyed into the initiative. Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Suddenly, the pastor announced that ladies should pick any husband of their own choosing from the men in a line.

Female church members showed interest

Ladies from all corners of the auditorium keyed into the pastor's announcement as they rushed out and stood behind their preferred men.

Some of the men had more than three ladies standing behind them as more ladies stepped out to take advantage of the pastor's directive.

The pastor could be heard exclaiming in awe at the reaction that followed his announcement.

The location and name of the church could not be ascertained as of the time of making this report.

Social media reacts

@db_naturals_ said:

"How will you get a husband by just picking a random person? Make una dey careful o… Marriage is deep."

@iam_escada said:

"Abeg if you no fine, no pick me that’s definitely going through in someone’s mind."

@sir_eltee said:

"The men are not smiling and the women are very excited. E be like marriage dey sweet women pass men."

@kunlekuti said:

"E be like sey one of them get Solomon anointing o, see as women line up for hin back."

