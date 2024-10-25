A Nigerian lady has shared a video claiming that men do not approach ladies on the streets abroad

According to her, no matter how fine a lady looked, no man would walk up to her to speak to her or get her number

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people supported her while others kicked against her claim

A video sparked intense discussion on TikTok after a Nigerian lady shared her observations on street interactions abroad.

She claimed that men rarely approach women in public spaces, regardless of their physical appearance.

Nigerian lady shares experience living abroad Photo credit: @geelifestyl/TikTok.

Lady makes claims about abroad life

Posted by @geelifestyl on TikTok, the video showed the lady sharing her opinion from the comfort of her home.

According to her, no matter how fine a lady looked, no man would walk up to her abroad to speak to her.

"No matter how fine you are abroad, nobody is going to call you on the street. If you like catwalk, dogwalk, nobody is going to call you on the street. Na the truth I just tell you like that. Take am," she said.

Some viewers concurred with her assessment, citing cultural differences and respect for personal boundaries.

Others disputed her claim, sharing contrasting experiences after dressing up for an event.

Reactions trail lady's claim about abroad life

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@classicID said:

"Na lie ooh! I be guy! if i see any Girl I like anywhere at all! I MUST talk to her. I better take insult than to go without doing my Mind. E go worry me."

@maymay said:

"Ha sis na lie oooo even wen am tattered mama are u sure maybe it’s ur area oooo my area their eye Dey chuk."

@Princess Halimat Abd said:

"Na lie ooo, if I dey work for street every single day, no peace, different cars with different language."

@kobanieric commented:

"Na so abroad dey, we walk n avoid everything even grass b4 person go say u harass am. Even if u drive d latest car straight from factory nobody see am, as a result every1 s at PEACE."

@hillary chidozie added:

"Person never see money send home na to spend on woman, convert am to Naira and see the problems you can solve at home."

Lady laments over scarcity of men abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her frustration over the shortage of men who wanted to date in the UK.

She revealed that the dearth of men looking for relationships was so severe that they were not swayed by any provocative clothing.

