A lady shared a photo showing how she and her father recreated a photo which was taken 12 years ago

Athanasius is happy that her father is still alive to attend her convocation ceremony where they recreated the photo

She said many people thought she would disappoint her father and get pregnant before graduation, but she proved them wrong

A Nigerian lady and her father melted many hearts online after they recreated an old photo.

The lady just graduated from school, and her father was happy to attend her convocation ceremony.

Her father lifted her on the day she graduated from school. Photo credit: TikTok/@athanasius203.

The two photos were posted on TikTok by Athanasius, who was happy that her father was still alive to witness her graduation from school.

In the old photo, taken in 2012, Athanasius is carried by her father when she is graduating from a lower school.

The new photo taken in 2024 also showed Athanasius being carried by her father.

Athanasius said many naysayers said she would disappoint her father by getting pregnant while in school.

She said:

"We did it daddy. Your baby girl made it through. Mummy must be so proud. Even with our health, you still manage to lift me up. I love you so much. Stay strong for me."

Nigerians congratulate graduate

@GTHG said:

"Wow, incredible. Congratulations. Your dad makes me comment."

@TheOnlyMandykiss said:

"My people. This man really tried! May he live long."

@BENARD_XCHANGE said:

"E no easy for us wey no fit play with our papa o."

@SÐRĒÅPËR asked:

"How una take dey convince una papa?"

@Perry of fuoye said:

"Daddy will live long to eat the fruit of his labour."

@Sandra bella said:

"Sincerely, this video made me tear up sorrowfully. This was what my dad promised me and he didn't live to witness it. Congratulations sis."

Man recreates photo with his mother

Meanwhile, a young Nigerian man posted a photo he took with his mother when he was a child 22 years ago.

The photo was taken when his mother went for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over two decades ago.

The man has now gone for his own NYSC and he decided to recreate the photo with his overjoyed mother.

