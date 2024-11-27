A man detailed how he unexpectedly met an Uber driver who his late father sponsored in school

After the encounter, the man paid a glowing tribute to his father and shared how much he missed him

Many who came across the post on X comforted the man and shared their opinion on his encounter

A man went online to narrate how he met an Uber driver his late father sponsored in school.

He said the Uber driver noticed his surname after he had made a transfer to him after a ride.

In the X post by @inkaseth, the young man said the Uber driver inquired about his father, who once headed a bank.

The driver told him how his late father funded his education when he confirmed it.

Man cries after Uber driver praises his late father

The man said after the meeting, he cried like a baby and missed his father, who died five years ago.

He also declared that what he wanted for Christmas was to dance with his father again.

His words:

“After I made a transfer to my Uber driver and he saw my surname, he asked if my dad used to head a certain bank. When I confirmed that was true, he talked how he funded the school he went to and made his education possible. Even beyond the grave, this man’s deeds finds me.

“And now I’m crying like a newborn, yearning for a man who has been gone five years. They tell you it gets easier. I don’t know that it’s true. I do know that all I want for Christmas is to dance with my father again.”

Netizens comfort man as he misses his late father

@MrSelecta said:

"I feel you. Mine is also gone for 5 and I still wish he was here a little longer."

@ezichi_rn said:

"This is beautiful. Makes me think about the legacy I’m leaving behind."

@Bl_ackDelight

"Honestly, it never really get better with time with the death of a loved one, I am sorry about your dad, my condolences."

