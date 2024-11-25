The photoshoot of a Nigerian bride and her mum got emotional after they received a surprise framed portrait

On the frame was the picture of the bride’s late father, which moved her and her mum to uncontrollable tears

Many who came across the video said the emotional clip moved them, as some gave their opinion on the surprise

A Nigerian bride cried when she received a portrait of her late father during a photoshoot with her mum.

A video showed the moment the portrait was presented to the bride while she and her mum posed for pictures.

In the emotional video shared by @alan_events02, the lady and her mum burst into tears when they saw that it was the bride’s father’s picture.

They snapped with the portrait, but the bride could no longer hold her tears as those around her consoled her.

The video was captioned:

“A mother-daughter bridal shoot takes an emotional turn with a surprise gift that brings tears of joy. First of all introduction, Beautiful Emotional moment. Bride’s late dad’s picture.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail bride and mum’s emotional video

@AESTHETIC ITEMS VENDOR said:

"Make nobody give me my papa picture ooo..we go postpone the wedding be that."

@inioluwa said:

"I literally had goosebumps immediately she opened the frame God please keep my mom."

@YOUR FAV BEAUTY VENDOR/PLUG said:

"My parents and siblings will live to witness this day with me."

Asslord said:

"Me sef cry fr."

@Chioma okpara said:

"Make nobody gift me my daddy picture Abeg I never heal properly before wedding go Dey full with tears."

@Holuwatosin herself said:

"If dem give me this gift on my introduction or marriage make my mummy just dey there to hold me tight cuz I go cry Ehn. I miss him keep resting my daddy."

