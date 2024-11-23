A Nigerian lady who was in a long-distance relationship finally got married to her Oyinbo lover in a sweet ceremony

She shared a video from their civil wedding ceremony on her TikTok page and declared her love for her husband

Many who saw the post congratulated the lady and wished her well in her marriage, while others claimed the same for themselves

A Nigerian lady expressed excitement as she finally married her foreign husband after a long-distance relationship.

She shared a video from their civil wedding ceremony on her TikTok page.

Lady shares video from her civil wedding. Photo: @ammy_ik

Source: TikTok

The video shared by @ammy_ik first showed when the couple was on a video call.

The next part of the video showed the pretty lady in her civil wedding gown flaunting her ring.

Her husband sat with her in the video as they took pictures together.

She said:

“All about time. Love you forever babesss.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady weds Oyinbo man

Many who saw the post congratulated the lady and wished her well in her marriage, while others claimed the same for themselves.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Ugoh-NAYA said:

"I love love and I can't wait to say I do to the love of my life👰💍so help me God. meanwhile congratulations dearie."

@pretty_yettyy said:

"Find me one too Abeg. congratulations."

@user2926531402152 said:

"congratulations dear, may it be a blissful marriage."

@mhizblessing867 said:

"Where una take dey see oyibo ? Congratulations."

@Big Betty said:

"Congratulations honey. Pls show way."

@Cliare love said:

"Going to meet my boyfriend soon."

@Marcel Sandrine Njise said:

"I tap from your glory."

Read related stories on marriage

Young Nigerian man marries oyinbo woman

In a related story, a young Nigerian man married his foreign lover at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The man shared a video of the wedding ceremony on his TikTok page as he posed for pictures with his wife.

People who came across the video congratulated the couple, while others commented on the man’s facial expression.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng