A Nigerian lady was stunned by her younger brother's behaviour after leaving him all alone with her female friend

She said her younger brother had visited her and became so scared when he saw her female friend

The lady left them to use the toilet, and when she returned, she found out he had locked the door and was weeping

A lady, @morenikeji944, was confused over her younger brother's reaction after she left him with her friend, Joy and left to use the toilet.

@morenikeji944 shared a video on TikTok showing her brother and the lady and noted that she had not seen him that scared all her life.

She returned to find her brother hiding and crying. Photo Credit: @morenikeji944

Brother scared of sister's female friend

Recounting what happened, @morenikeji944 said her younger brother, Ayo, visited her and was so scared after seeing her friend that he followed her about.

She had first thought he was fooling around until she left him with Joy to use the toilet and returned to hear him shouting her name.

She added that Joy told her he locked the door, and when he came out, he was covered in sweat.

Ayo, in the clip, shed tears after opening the door to see his sister. His stunned sister quizzed Joy to see if she had done anything to him, but she denied it.

According to @morenikeji944, her brother tagged Joy "Mother of Sea." She wrote:

"This afternoon, my younger brother visited me and had the most hilarious reaction when he saw my friend! He was so scared that he followed me around everywhere.

"At first, I thought he was just being dramatic, but things took a turn when I left him alone with my friend to use the toilet. My brother started shouting my name (Queen!) frantically, and my friend told me he had locked the door and refused to open it until he heard my voice.

"When he finally came out, he was drenched in sweat and quickly hid behind the fridge before making a run for it!

"I've never seen him so scared in my life."

Reactions trail lady's video

ALABI said:

"Look at your friends face reaction when you ask your brother why she Dey fear watch it yourself clearly."

Your 😘favourite 🤩 girl🌹💫🧿 said:

"Let’s be serious this might not be a joke for a grown up man to be crying he sabi wetin he Dey see."

LYWICAL♉🇳🇬 said:

"The girl self look like Queen mother 😅... The guy no wetin him see oo.. Everything no be joke."

El-Richie 🌈 said:

"Omoo the girl really look like queen mother ooo."

Adejoke Akewi toh standout said:

"This is beejay omoh 😁 Omi leyan let's just be doing go gone are the days my darling ❤️higher I pray for you my boy."

