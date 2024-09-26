A Nigerian man has shared a video showing his friend's reaction after he expressed interest in dating his sister

The angry man sent a voice note warning him to stay away from his sister in order to avoid his wrath and protect their friendship

Social media users who came across the post stormed the comments section to share their opinions

An audio clip has surfaced online, revealing a heated exchange between two friends over a potential romantic interest.

The recording captured the intense reaction of a man upon learning of his friend's interest in dating his sister.

Nigerian man warns his friend Photo credit: @iam_bmodel/TikTok.

Man warns friend against dating his sister

Posted by @iam_bmodel on TikTok, the voice note conveyed the clear ultimatum given to him when he showed interest in his friend's sister.

The speaker's stern tone left no room for misinterpretation, emphasising the importance of preserving their friendship and the listener's well-being.

"For the sake of our friendship and for it to last and for you to have long life, stay away from my sister. Remove your eyes from her. Close your eyes from her. It can never work," he said in the voice note.

Reactions as man rages in voice note

The TikTok post sparked a frenzy of comments from social media users, who weighed in on the complexities of friendship, family loyalty, and personal boundaries.

Some praised the man's protective instincts, while others deemed his response overly possessive.

@Marvydom said:

"Guys normally don’t like their friends to have anything to do with their sisters. Especially when they know the kinda guys that their friends are."

@chisomdelight337 said:

"If you want to live long bright, leave his sister o."

@Mmeso30BG said:

"Why our brothers dey like this? My brother don't like seeing me with his friends and the year no the problem them all have money."

@julietchinenye980 added:

"Someone I love so much I don't know my guy is my brother friend too, after he notice we are dating just week see war, but i no gree oooo love is blind."

@LADYP stated:

"This is how my cousin brother wey grow up in Lagos speak. His Igbo dey tire me."

@favour marvis added:

"Nah so my brother Dey do when his friends come for visit. He will be like. I’m your brother not them he no go gree me greet them sef."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian woman warns son's love interest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother who saw that her son was always chatting up different girls on the phone took serious action.

The woman collected the young man's phone and sent WhatsApp audio messages to one of the ladies on his contact.

Source: Legit.ng