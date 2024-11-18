A Nigerian lady has recounted her recent chance meeting with a man whose marriage proposal she turned down years ago

She was waiting for a tricycle when the man called her name while driving past her and did a reverse to say hi

The lady opened up about why she rejected his marriage proposal and what she thought about their recent encounter

A lady, Eunice Chinedu Njoku, has narrated how she ran into a man whose marriage proposal she rejected years back.

Eunice, in a Facebook post, said she was waiting for a tricycle, popularly known as keke, at a junction when someone called her name while driving past her.

Eunice Chinedu Njoku said she rejected his marriage proposal due to his selfishness. Photo Credit: Eunice Chinedu Njoku

When the car reversed and came to where Eunice was, she found out it was the man she had rejected. Eunice said they waved at each other, and he drove away.

What Eunice thought of the encounter

Speaking on their recent encounter, Eunice described his behaviour as petty and childish. Eunice stated that she didn't reject him then because he was poor or didn't have a car but did so because of his selfishness.

She added that she wouldn't have accepted him now if she had been single. Eunice wrote:

"Funniest thing happened yesterday, this guy I rejected his marriage proposal years back.

"Yesterday I was standing at a junction waiting for keke, the guy drove past me and shouted my name, I stretched my neck, looking to catch a glimpse of the person who called me.

"The guy drove forward and then stopped in the middle of the road and started turning back to come to me so I could see he is the one inside the car😅😅. He just turned and I when I saw it was him, we waved to each other and he reversed and drove away.

"I bet he thought he had arrived or that I would be regretting not marrying him, with him on a steering and me waiting for keke. So petty and childish.

"Oga I didn’t reject you then because you were poor or didn’t have a car, I rejected you just for one thing, you are selfish. And if you had married me, maybe na me go dey feed you and our children because your type na to use money buy fine clothes and shoes for yourself.

"Even with your car now, I wouldn’t still accept you if I was still single. I know you will read this.

"Goodmorning people of God, you sir can collect your greeting from that car you’re driving."

Eunice Chinedu Njoku's story generated mixed reactions

Ezemotors Eze NwaOnuh said:

"That guy is a very nice person, according too you, when he drove passed you bye,he shouted your name and humbly revised back just to greet you,even though you rejected his marriage proposal, still you are complaining, madam nawao for you o."

Ckc Clothinz said:

"Is a bad thing for him to stop and greet u.

"If he no greet,u go talk say na because e don buy motor 😣."

Emmanuel Aghanya said:

"Chai!!! Aunty you're pained 🙄🙄 Sorry."

Nicholas Emmanuel said:

"I don't get what u are really saying about the car, did he say anything out of ordinary that made u think he is showing off or is saying hello to people we ones know a crime now.. I bet if he didn't even say hello, u will be the first person to say he is acting all big.. why are u so assuming now."

Godwin Ubawuike said:

"How are we sure you were the one that rejected him,

"My mind is telling me that he dumped you after using you."

Enechukwu Favour Mmesoma said:

"He drove to you doesn't mean he wants to show off, If it were me, I will reverse and come and say hi. That doesn't make him petty.

"Change your mind set."

