A Nigerian lady said she decided to check her man's phone to see the name he used to save her number

She died her boyfriend's number while holding his phone and the name popped up, but she did not like what she saw

A video she posted on TikTok shows that the man saved her name in a funny way, which made her heartbroken

A Nigerian lady said she wanted to know how her boyfriend saved her number in his phone.

Out of curiosity, she picked up his phone and decided to find out what name her man used to save her contact.

The lady saw how her boyfriend saved her name. Photo: TikTok/Chef Gloria and Getty Images/@chef_gloria_ and Getty Images/Oscar Wong.

In the video, she posted on TikTok, The lady, Chef Gloria, used her phone to dial her boyfriend's number.

Immediately after she dialled the number, her boyfriend's phone rang and she saw the name he used.

The video shows that her boyfriend saved her number as 'Fair Estate Chef". Gloria said her heart was broken.

Her words:

"This is heartbreaking. After seven months of dating."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady checks her boyfriend's phone

@chididavid5 said:

"It doesn't matter, some save name based on the circumstances on the first day meeting and to lazy to change it especially guys."

@222 said:

"Mine was saved as Zzzz. Can someone tell me the meaning?"

@Prudent_Cosmetics said:

"No worry the relationship just dey start. By the time una reach middle him go change the name."

@kayygh said:

"You no fair?, You no dey stay for Estate?, You no be chef?."

@Happiness said:

"My own save my own with my date of birth, happiness December 31st."

@ChizzyGold said:

"Mine saved my number with Chiamaka Enugu...after 4 months of marriage . so i complained and he changed it."

