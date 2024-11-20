A boyfriend's attempt to pull a surprise marriage proposal on his girlfriend went south as she turned him down

The man proposed to his girlfriend, who had just graduated from school, on her sign-out day and in front of everyone

The embarrassing proposal incident has been met with mixed feelings, with some people tackling the lady for rejecting him and still holding on to his money bouquet

A fresh graduate has rejected her boyfriend's proposal on her sign-out day.

Sharing a video of the failed proposal on Facebook, Brian Jonah Dennis criticised the lady, saying it would have been better if she had accepted the man publicly and changed her mind in private.

Fresh graduate rejects her boyfriend's marriage proposal. Photo Credit: Brian Jonah Dennis

Source: Facebook

"It would have been better if she said yes publicly and turned him down privately later.

"This is so embarrassing," Brian wrote.

Fresh graduate rejects public marriage proposal

In the short clip, the man publicly proposed and got on his knee with a ring in hand. Onlookers urged the lady to say yes.

The lady, with a money bouquet he reportedly gifted her, drew closer to her man but refused to accept his proposal.

The man removed his shades as if trying to confirm what had happened.

Watch the video here.

Netizens react to failed proposal

Diego Akpoviri Tega said:

"The dude made a mistake, next time when he wants to propose, he should go to a football field or a healing centre. Both venues have more crowd to cheer his stupìdity."

Vannessa Ibisiki Ezekiel said:

"My gender ,if you know say ,you no go say yes ,better no even start to say yes to other things ooo,,cos this is heartbreaking."

Dandy Loveday said:

"May be he did it publicly in this unhealthy looking kind of relationship thinking the babe will have no other option than say yes because of the crowd

"Now who shame catch?"

Didi Azundah said:

"She's rejecting an engagement ring from a young vibrant Man.

"By 2030 when she clocks 40 years now no husband, she will start looking for her village people to blame.

"Ije Uwa.🤣"

Banero BatamBari Innocent said:

"Na rugged sailor una do like this."

Sodiq Sonko Amidu said:

"When e reach time to punish people wey dey always shout "say yes, say yes", make una call me even if na 3am."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had taken back his wig and iPhone 15 from his girlfriend after she rejected his proposal.

Small-sized lady rejects man's proposal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a small-sized lady had turned down a man's proposal on her sign-out day.

In a video shared on TikTok by @officialpwesh1, the man proposed with a gift in one hand and a ring in the other. The scene attracted many onlookers as they also brought out their phones to film the proposal.

The small-sized lady kept pacing in the video as she stared in surprise. She then shook her head and hands to show she did not accept the man’s gift or proposal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng