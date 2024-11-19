A Nigerian lady recently seized a great opportunity in church to speak about a member whom she has a crush on

In an anonymous letter sent to the pastor of the church, the lady confessed having feelings for the man who doesn't seem interested in her

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

An unexpected declaration of love happened during a church service in Nigeria, leaving congregants in awe.

A female member seized the opportunity to express her feelings for a fellow church member through an anonymous letter, which was read aloud by the pastor.

Lady bares her heart about church member Photo credit: @kimanipearl/TikTok.

Lady confesses to having feelings for church member

The incident was shared on TikTok by @kimanipearl, who captured the congregation's reaction to the letter.

The video revealed the lady's candid confession, stating her undying love for a male member who seemed oblivious to her affections.

"There is a brother in church that I am having crush on but he is not even looking at me," she wrote.

The letter's contents sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many users praising the woman's courage and others criticising her approach.

Some commentators empathised with the woman's vulnerability, while others questioned the appropriateness of expressing romantic feelings in a place of worship.

The video's caption read:

"POV: It's family Sunday and we were asked to write our questions anonymously then this person decided to shoot her shot. But why the brother sef no dey notice her shots. Brother you too do o."

Reactions as lady shoots her shot in church

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Portablesignatures said:

"I was once in this mess in church some years ago in my parish during family weekend nah prayer we use pursue this brother away from our church because he toast almost all the lady youths."

@prince said:

"Na me be d brother. Omo she no get ynash jare."

@IRAN META ssud6 said:

"Na the girl wey fold her hand wen the camera first go congregation."

@Nurse_Agunz said:

"But why person go read that definition nah. E no add nah."

@Hõlarhõluwã added:

"Why d pastor dey act like he no sabi wetin crush mean as if he never used the word before."

Watch the video below:

