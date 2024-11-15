After he graduated from school, a fresh graduate stormed the shop of a kind man who always came to his aid

The grateful graduate gave the shop owner a marker to sign on his shirt and praised him on social media

The graduate's action earned him the admiration of netizens, with many recounting their experiences with kind people

A young man honoured a kindhearted shop owner as he exited the higher institution.

The fresh graduate stormed a shop owner's place to allow him the honour of signing on his shirt.

He made the shop owner sign on his shirt. Photo Credit: @ibrahimgoldofficial

Via TikTok, the graduate, @ibrahimgoldofficial, revealed that the shop owner helped his life by selling to him on credit while in school.

He prayed for God to bring the shop owner more blessings and customers. The graduate released pictures of the shop owner signing on his shirt. He wrote:

"Dis man don too help my life.

"Man wey dey gv me credit.

"May Almighty Allah bring you bring u more blessings nd customers."

Graduate's post made people emotional

Moh🥰🌹🌸🌻 said:

"My landlady during ND days,I owed her a year rent of 30k in 2017/2018 I went back there last year to pay my debt but was told she died 2019 and her children don commot the place that same year."

Kwin Ajoke Empire said:

"This is me I remember Iyaibeji from Ilaro FPI the woman help me a lot 2021 God bless you ma’am your children will see helper any where they go ijn."in

Pamilerin said:

"Never forget the hands that fed you when things were hard 🥺🥺….in btw congratulations."

F@RGO 101 said:

"There was a woman that use to sell credit for me too during my ND days.when I see say I don get small change I con go back to her side to pay her a visit.they tell me say she don die."

barrister TANI said:

"Na when I enter north I know Hausa pple are very kind set of people, I pray all northern region be safe for a more wonderful experience."

🫲🫱cookie💦💞 said:

"What if I tell you all that my bike man since 5yrs ago still Dey call me to greet since 2021 wey them banned bike for yaba he go back to village he still Dey call to greet me this pple nice I swear."

