A Nigerian lady broke down in tears while narrating how she got betrayed by her boyfriend and younger sister

According to her, she has been dating the man for seven years only to find out that her younger sister was pregnant for him

While sharing her heartbreaking story on TikTok, the tearful lady noted that the young man will no longer have peace

A Nigerian lady's sad story of deceit and betrayal was shared on social media, leaving many users emotional.

The lady had revealed the devastating double betrayal that shattered her seven-year relationship and family bonds.

Lady calls out boyfriend, younger sister Photo credit: @33ginika/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady cries over painful betrayal

The heartbroken lady identified as @33ginika on TikTok shared a video recounting the painful discovery she made about her boyfriend and her younger sister.

According to her, her boyfriend whom she has been dating for seven years impregnated her younger sister.

In her words:

"Just realising that the guy I have been dating for 7 years, my junior sister is pregnant for him. Goodluck you will have no peace. You and your generation."

Reactions as lady shares boyfriend's painful betrayal

The TikTok video ignited outrage on social media, with numerous users rallying around the heartbroken lady.

Commentators condemned the boyfriend's actions, labeling him "reckless" and "heartless."

Others offered words of comfort and encouragement, urging the woman to seek strength and move forward.

@adamseve747 said:

"Sorry dear it will take some time but very soon u will be happy u didn't end up with him just like me i can now sit down and watch their drama."

@Abigail Jack said:

"Move on my dear. But retrieve that curse because your sister is involved too. Somehow, somehow, it will affect you too."

@LetMeBe said:

"It makes sense. U did the dating ans ur sister is doing the marriage. The love still stays in ur family. So there's no need for cursing."

@NellyofLagos said:

"Chaiiii Ndo oooo no worry in a few years you will be glad you didn't end up with him."

@adebisi 4159 said:

"Take it easy the guy isn't for you ni god use u for her to find her husband god will do yours too soon."

@m.cash001 added:

"Love ur neighbour as u love ur sef and let brotherly love continue. As u help her get husband God bless we can't tnk u enough God will do ur own."

Watch the video below:

Lady laments as husband gets oyinbo woman pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who travelled abroad with the hope of one day taking his wife and children impregnated another woman.

After getting his papers, he sent words home and started preparing how his Nigerian family would join him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng