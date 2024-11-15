A young man has narrated how his salary as a teacher provoked his father to ensure he left Nigeria

According to the youth, his dad returned to Nigeria to spend Christmas, and he happily mentioned his job and salary to him

The man's story about how he left Nigeria has elicited mixed reactions on social media, with some sharing their stories

A Nigerian man, @Datregularguy, has said his dad helped him leave Nigeria and shared what moved his dad's hands.

@Datregularguy recalled how he had mentioned to his dad that he would be resuming his N30k teaching job in January.

He was to earn N30k monthly as a teacher in Nigeria. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, X/@Datregularguy

His dad had returned to Nigeria to spend Christmas when he excitedly told his dad about his teaching job.

The news broke his dad's heart. @Datregularguy wrote on X that his dad went to his room and wept. He said his dad came out and said he would leave the country.

His dad eventually did the paperwork. @Datregularguy described leaving Nigeria as the best decision. He tweeted:

"My dad came back to Nigeria to spend Christmas with us and I excitedly told him I was resuming work in January as a teacher. 30k a month in 2019. Man went to his room and wept. Came back and said I’ll leave the country. Didn’t believe him till my visa came out. Best decision."

See his tweet below:

Uche's 'japa' story stirred reactions

@erinyanadavid said:

"That’s how I went for an interview referred by a friend 7days ago.She said salary rumored was around 80-100k.wanted to see if I cn push my luck cos I kn my worth.I’ve 6years plus experience with a Master’s degree. These guys were astonished to hear me say I could start with 250k."

@OmoNaRockstar said:

"Your father saved a lot of people with that singular decision.

"Six months down the line, your students will feel the brunt.

"They will wonder what they did wrong, not realizing it's a transfer of aggression. 🤣😂😂"

@Transbolaj said:

"Assuming you recieved 100k then as a teacher nko😅😂...

"Ur father was like how did it all go wrong, what is wrong with uche😅😂."

@LUsidemel said:

"Congratulations 👏!

"You do have a reply for everyone, it's inspiring."

@ScholasticaAda4 said:

"So if you didn't announce that to him, he wouldn't have taken you abroad?"

