An excited Nigerian man has shared an intriguing video detailing his experience while relocating abroad.

The man identified as @jerry_moses_10 on TikTok proudly showcased the moment he was served food on the plane.

Man overjoyed as he relocates to Serbia

Excited about his relocation, Jerry asked his followers to thank God for seeing him through the entire process.

He also prayed for all followers hoping to relocate abroad that his story will also 'be their testimony'.

He said excitedly:

"I enter plane jakpa oo make una help me thank God o, I come climb wetin de carry person go fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu. This will be someone testimony soon.”

Reactions as man relocates to Serbia

Netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the young man.

Joy said:

“Congratulations.”

@vmmy said:

“I tap the blessings this year I will go in Jesus's name, Amen.”

God loves you reacted:

“Amen God bless you pls be careful e there are alot of killing case in Serbia but the Lord will protect you.”

Faith brown reacted:

“Congratulations.”

Niphemie reacted:

“Amen I wont stop congratulating people until it's my turn. Congratulations.”

BeAdÕhJaGÖ__ reacted:

“@Jerry Moses congratulations.”

Mia said:

“Congratulations I am next.”

Giwa -Aishat said:

“Congratulations. GOD please bless me before, I leave this world, there are places I need to visit.”

Sugar baby reacted:

“Congratulations.”

Sanju Acharya said:

“Manifesting visa approval.”

@tofunmi reacted:

“Bro I talk amm, bro this is just one step of your journey.”

@Son of Victory said:

“Anyone that come across this comment, u will have a reason to smile.”

Feranmighty said:

“Congratulations bro cus I believe this blessing will soon reach my turn.”

