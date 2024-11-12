A young lady has expressed sadness over the demise of her beloved grandma, whose death she didn't foresee

She shared the last picture she took with her grandma and the task she gave her to do ahead of her demise

The lady's post on social media elicited emotional reactions, with many sharing their experiences with their grandmas

A lady, @noluthando.majiyane, has announced the demise of her beloved grandma on TikTok.

The mourning lady released pictures she had taken with her grandma.

@noluthando.majiyane said she misses her grandma and revealed the last task she was made to do.

"POV: Your grandma asked you to take her photos that's gonna be used for her funeral, little did we know that she was preparing for her journey," words layered on her TikTok post read.

The lady's post went viral on TikTok and got many talking.

See her TikTok post below:

People react to her touching post

Nonofo Legoreng said:

"My grandfather gathered us in the living room one afternoon and gave each and everyone of us a name for our unborn kids because he wouldn't be here to."

alutha.💋 said:

"My grandfather just starting collecting wood & when we asked what the wood was for he always said it’s for when we cook outside on he’s funeral he passed a week after that."

Khomotso said:

"Don't say this, my grandmother hates pictures but last month she said she wanted me to take her pictures."

dinnahh1 said:

"My grandma ask me to do the same, and she wore the dress I brought her. little I never knew that, it will be my last time to see here 😭😭. she died of cancer and what hurt me the most, my phone got stolen few months before she passed on and all her pictures also gone. I feel guilty when my aunty ask me to give the same pictures because she was present the day I took them."

Lady makes TikTok video with grandma's coffin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had mourned her grandma online in a touching way.

@funmi_layorO did it by sharing a video in which she happily danced beside her deceased granny's coffin in the back of a car. According to @funmi_layorO, she thought it wise to do a TikTok trend before the burial of her cherished grandma.

"Doing this trend with my grandma before they laid her to rest," she captioned her TikTok video.

