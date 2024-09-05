A Nigerian lady who chose to date an older man has shared the voice note the angry man sent to her

In the voice note, he lamented about her attitude and warned her to start respecting him or face his wrath

Social media users who came across her post on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's decision to date an older man took a worrisome turn when he sent her a threatening voice message.

In the audio message, the man's anger was evident as he cautioned her for her perceived disrespect and warned of severe consequences if she didn't change her behaviour.

Man's voice note to young girlfriend trends

The internet was abuzz after the voice note shared by @thatgirl_cindyy on TikTok went viral.

He unleashed a tirade of threats, vowing to make trouble for the woman if she didn't show him the respect he demanded.

He even went as far as to say he would show up at her doorstep if she tried to block him.

In his words:

"I will treat you bad o. Na you start am o. If you think say blocking go make you leave me I go come your house knock your door, me and you go make that trouble.

"Since na trouble you want, I go give you trouble give you trouble until you repent and begin to acknowledge me as a man in your life. You cannot be threatening me and be giving me warning.

"When I am talking to you, you must be quiet and when I finish, you will now tell me what you want to tell me. But you want to bring logic in everytime. You are not having free conversation with me because you are the one causing it. Don't worry you think you can run away from me. No wahala."

Reactions as man threatens younger lover

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the trending post.

@idera said:

"This is how I want mine to be sha. But he should press money because if not all this will be nuisance."

@Adadioranma stated:

"This is a healthy relationship, I absolutely love this talk like an adult. Better hold him tight."

@Gifticarey(Eno_-obong) said:

"Ahn this man don make me remember my Anambra man. I show that man shege banza still on still oga no gree leave me alone but I later run."

@WENDY said:

"You cannot run. My dear, It giving funny and protective vibes."

@angel stated:

"Did he just say you think you can run away from me??? No nna I want to fly away cause the heck."

@Gift Sam said:

"You don go jam werey. You go soon return everything wey this one buy for you o."

@Jennifer said:

"I still prefer his type than those that will just ghost u till is u that will start calling them."

@Abuja/gwagwalada baker said:

"This is so my man. Hold him tight sis. Older men are the best sha."

@seriiejane said:

"You don enter wahala like this o."

@cutie zeal added:

"If na me I go japa go my parent house commot dey sim were e dey use call me."

Watch the video below:

