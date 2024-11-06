A Nigerian man has shared his WhatsApp conversation with his sister, who sent him about 33 pictures

Her little son was celebrating his birthday, and she wanted him to post the photos on his social media accounts

Social media users who came across the hilarious conversation stormed the comments section to react to it

A hilarious exchange between a Nigerian man and his sister has gone viral, leaving users in stitches.

The sister had sent a whopping 33 photos of her little son, Chibuike, ahead of his birthday celebration.

Man tackles sister who sent 33 pictures to him on birthday Photo credit: @don7wizzy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man tackles sister over son's birthday photos

Posted by @don7wizzy on TikTok, the conversation revealed the sister's request for her brother to share the photos on his social media accounts.

She accompanied her message with a voice note, explaining that the pictures were for Chibuike's special day.

"Tomorrow is my son Chibuike's birthday. I'm sending you pictures so you can post tomorrow," she said.

However, the brother's response was epic, as he was already taken aback by the large number of photos.

He jokingly replied that he would share them as Chibuike was the son of a prominent figure, referencing Nigerian politician Bola Tinubu.

In his words:

"You are sending me 33 pictures for what? Don't worry tomorrow I will share it to people on TikTok since he's Tinubu's son."

Reactions trail siblings' WhatsApp conversation

TikTok users reacted to the exchange, flooding the comments section with funny remarks.

@Nail tech/Pedicurist In Auchi said:

"My client sent 76 pictures of her pre-wedding photoshoot for me. Na Nails I do for her oh. I just weak."

@Flora commented:

"You go post or you no go post? Make we know how to shift the uncle title comot from your name."

@Gogreenhealthyfoods said:

"My sister in law sent 90 pics of my mother in law."

@Adadioramma_chi commented:

"Once my elder sister traveled, she will send 100 pictures to me, tomorrow she will still resend them again."

@Merci_den said:

"You for just pretend say you view them. Na so me sef be I don’t mind hurting your feelings at all."

@De Gorgeous added:

"Hahahahahaaha but seriously, why do ppl do dis? So I should post u all over social media as wat kwanu?"

