A man who is in a relationship approached a Nigerian lady to be his side chick, and she laid down three rules for him

Taking to social media, the lady displayed the rules she gave the man and sent netizens into a frenzy

While a section of social media users hailed the young lady for her rules, others did not seem pleased

A Nigerian lady, @mammieola85, has showcased the three rules she gave a man who wanted her to be his side chick.

She revealed that the man is in a relationship but wants her as his side piece.

Taking to TikTok, @mammieola85 released her WhatsApp chats with the man and the rules she gave him.

The 3 rules she gave him

The first rule she gave him was that she is a gold digger, a rule he found amusing. They had a back-and-forth on her first rule.

"I have no business with your babe.

Nothing like ehhh na your girlfriend make you do, do that," this was the second rule she gave him.

Finally, she told him the third rule is that she wouldn't want him controlling her life or stopping her from talking to other guys.

See the rules she gave the man here.

People react to the lady's rules

Dec_🫶❤️24th🌺🌝☑️ said:

"No fear from sidechick you go be the serious girlfriend."

Ur Karma🚶 🥀💕🧃 said:

"Omo this generation is something else oo!! Haaa."

XXX🫡❤️ said:

"Wetin be my own 😂 … na sabi guy you wan play game with."

@miss_petite5 said:

"Na my babe leave am oo na understanding gf I Dey do for am and he wan Dey spend lavishly on you."

VEE OF GOOD LIFE💎 said:

"Make sure you sha collect everything before e enter."

Shewa ❤️🫶 said:

"Na like this relationship I Dey find 😂 no hard feelings."

Ninuola🧸💕 said:

"Na my Man o 😫😭 I sabi am from his text."

Classicnikky said:

"Why person go dey do sidechick con dey suffer 😂I love you are."

