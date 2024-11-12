The former first vice president of Winners Chapel church Bishop David Abioye has opened up about his relationship with Oyedepo and the church he retired from

He likened it to a home, saying people go away from home but that did not imply that they have left home

Bishop Abioye added that it was not a tradition of throwing away the past but it has to do with expansion

Bishop David Abioye, who retired from Winners Chapel, has given a hint that his relationship continues with Winners Chapel and the church's founder Bishop David Oyedepo.

Bishop Abioye stated this in a video package about his ministry and service titled "The Next Chapter: A Story of Service and Impact."

Bishop Abioye said his retirement was just an exit from a systemic policy and provision and did not mark an end to his relationship with the church or its founder.

In the clip, posted on Bishop Abioye's YouTube page, he likened his retirement to someone leaving a home.

He said a person who leaves a home still feels a part of it even when away. He further said that communication is key and the heartbeat of a relationship. His statement in part read:

"So, relationship continues, but it is just an exit from the systemic policy and provision and so relationship continues.

"And then which is what I believe should happen just anywhere. Relationship cannot be broken. It is just like, you know, everybody grew up in a home.

"A time came, you stepped aside, away from home, but that doesn't mean you have left home. You still return back home, everybody is excited. You feel a part of it even when you are away. Communication which is the heartbeat of relationship continues.

"So, it is not a tradition of throwing away the past or walking away from the past, but, it is expansion..."

Watch the video below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Abioye had shared what he did years ago when he wanted to get bread and didn't have enough money.

Bishop Abioye shares "greatest gift" from Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Abioye had mentioned the "greatest gift" he received from Oyedepo after retiring from Winners Chapel.

The cleric expressed gratitude to Bishop Oyedepo, noting his pride in being considered his spiritual son. Bishop Abioye retired from the Winners Chapel at the age of 63. The church's retirement age for leaders was recently pegged to 55.

This policy, called The Mandate, was reviewed to promote new leadership and preserve the church's core values. Interestingly, Oyedepo, who is 70 and the founder of the church, is exempted from this policy and can serve for life.

