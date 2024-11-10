Popular 'robot girl' Jarvis Jadrolita has been trending online after tackling her rumoured boyfriend Peller on live video

In the clip, Jarvis blew hot and slammed Peller for always repeating the same action that she warned him against

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

Nigerian 'AI' girl, Elizabeth Amadou, popularly known as Jarvis Jadrolita, recently made headlines after a heated exchange with her rumoured boyfriend, Peller, went viral.

The dramatic confrontation, captured live on camera, showcased Jarvis' frustration with Peller's repeated actions despite her warnings.

Jarvis blasts Peller during live

The video, shared by @mediagist on Instagram, revealed Jarvis' anger as she confronted Peller about his behaviour.

She emphasised that her concerns weren't about maturity but rather Peller's persistent disregard for her boundaries.

According to Jarvis, Peller was fond of divulging too much information during live videos, leading to the spread of their personal matters which she would want to be discrete.

Jarvis further expressed disappointment at Peller, feeling that he failed to grasp the severity of his actions.

In her words:

"It's not about maturity. You're still doing the same thing over and over again. It's not a new thing. I am tired. I thought you're going to discuss something better, you're coming to explain in details what they want to do to me. Tomorrow morning, you will see that they have started posting it everywhere. Abeg get out jare. Go and meet somebody that will match your childishness. As you don't want to change."

Reactions as Jarvis blasts Peller

Nigerians who stumbled upon the video flooded the comments section, offering diverse opinions about the situation.

@𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐘 𝐕𝐀𝐍 said:

"I swear if na me be peller ,I for de reason that words wey she talk for my head till day break."

@Gabonsky said:

"You are disgracing the lady in front of people and you are saying sorry, Jarvis it's time to be keeping your secret to yourself and don't share it with peller cos he is not matured at all."

@Skelewu reacted:

"This boy Peller I don’t understand him, can’t he keep some secrets what kind of man are you."

@FEB said:

"Make una tell peller the truth now. Na him go use he hand spoil him n jarvis relationship. I said it months ago. He better change, he mouth no get filter."

@Official-Track said:

"Jarvis is speaking out now yet we want to ignore this part tomorrow if she leave Peller everyone will be typing troll and hates comments."

@AŸØ added:

"Normal the talk no go far she fit mute and tell him stop talking about it and everything will be fine I think she’s just finding ways for people to drag peller lol matter wey no go far."

Watch the video below:

Man leaks chat with Jarvis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth expressed joy online after Jarvis replied to his DM.

The young man made public their chats on TikTok, which showed how he professed his love for her and Jarvis' statement about her relationship with Peller.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

