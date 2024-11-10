Jadrolita has shared her displeasure at Peller's behaviour as they hosted their fans during their TikTok Live session

In a video, the human AI slammed Peller for his statement and asked if he was mad and senseless

She made other remarks about his personality, which had netizens sharing their takes on what influenced her statement

Content creators Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis, and Hamzat Adelaja, aka Peller, went on TikTok Live to host their fans but they had a disagreement which caught the attention of netizens.

Jarvis reacts harshly after Peller made her angry. Image credit: @realjadrolita, @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller had made a statement which some fans alleged to be about her mum. This spurred Jarvis' anger and she asked him if he was mad, stupid, and senseless.

The human-robot noted that it was not everything they should feed their fans online. Peller was calm and apologetic. Nevertheless, Jarvis, who reportedly had her mouth tumour removed recently, said she expected Peller to have sense and know what to say and what not to say.

In the video shared by an X user Praise John, Jarvis added that it was his senselessness that was making her think twice about him. Their video sparked different reactions online.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Jarvis hurls insults on Peller

Check out some of the reactions to Jarvis lambasting Peller on TikTok below:

@perobraim:

"This Jarvis can talk to Peller anyhow as if Peller be her younger brother."

@praisejohnn

"He insulted her mum live."

@Keluo0499:

"He was talking about the tumor and what the doctor said he will do."

@praisejohnn:

"He said he’s not like her dad that left her mum. She got pissed."

@UTD_timz:

"So that’s an insult to her mum."

@praisejohnn:

"Yes it’s an insult to her mum, dad and to her. For her boyfriend to say that during live stream."

@BHIGRICHLARGE:

"See as the guy con humble. Omo woman get power o."

@WillamSamson01:

"She apologized immediately though."

Peller shows romantic display with Jarvis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller expressed excitement as he bagged an award and called his girlfriend Jarvis to join him on stage.

After he gave her the award, they hugged and kissed, and his reaction afterwards had netizens talking.

The pair took their celebration away from the stage and danced happily to the rhythm of the music.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng