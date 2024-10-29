A heartwarming video showing a family's reunion in Nigeria after being apart for years has made people emotional

A lady who shared the clip said her sister came back to Nigeria after some years abroad and did not inform any of them

The abroad returnee treated her family to an epic surprise as she hid in a car boot, and their reaction was priceless

A Nigerian lady returned home after some years abroad and surprised her family with her presence.

A short clip shared by her sister, @caciafrica, showed the surprise stunt the abroad returnee pulled on her family members.

According to @caciafrica, her sister returned to Nigeria without informing any of them that she was coming.

In the clip, they wanted to open a car boot only to find the abroad returnee lying in it. She blew them a kiss amid their shocking reaction.

It was an emotional moment for the siblings as they all hugged it out.

Netizens emotional over the siblings' reunion

Sir Royal 🪽✝️ said:

"Y’all should stop doing this thing 🥺of making me cry jor 😂😂😂😂 this is sweet."

Uchechukwu Ga-eme🇬🇧🇳🇬 said:

"I will enter Ghana must go bag the day I will travel to Nigeria to see my family."

BIG LOVETH❤️😍 said:

"Me wey don carry handkerchief join body ☹️because I no say small thing na cry for me..."

Lash Artist In Ibadan/Akala Ex said:

"Is the kissing for me 🥰🥰 immediately she opened she threw her a kiss."

Babayatomoyo said:

"That's how my son will surprise me on his coming to Nigeria IJMN amen."

Tobi Igbenoba said:

"Not she laying effortlessly and casually blo.wing you a kiss from the boot."

Mbaji Sampson Ikenna said:

"See the way she just relax for there. she even throw one kiss comot give her sister."

