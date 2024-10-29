Following her viral apology to TAMPAN in Canada, Nkechi Blessing has now received an award of recognition

The actress showcased her newest achievement using her social media platform, as she received special recognition from the Mayor of Brampton

Her most recent feat sparked excitement in the camp of her online followers as they showered her with good-will messages

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing has joined the league of celebrities who have been internationally honoured. The actress who made headlines a few days ago due to her viral apology to TAMPAN has just announced a new feat.

Nkechi went online to share how she has been appreciated across the country. She noted that she was recognized by the mayor of Brampton, Canada.

Nkechi Blessing gets awarded internationally. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

She shared how it meant much to be appreciated across the country and thanked God for making it happen.

Nkechi Blessing wrote:

"Yesterday I got Recognized by the Mayor of Brampton @patrickbrownont 👏🏻👏🏻 Being recognized and appreciated across the country is the lords doing,and I do not take his love,guidance for granted🙏🏻 of a truth I serve a living GOD. A GOD who is so particular about blessing me infront of those who doubts how far I can go in life, my God who never fails,a mighty man in battle".

Watch clip here:

Fans celebrate Nkechi Blessing

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@olayemiomolewa697:

"Ogoagbaye forever unstoppable my woman more win more success in all your endeavor."

@kemmossy:

"Congratulations to you. More feathers to your cap.👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤."

@chinyere.ohazurume:

"Congratulations nne keep winning."

@cute_assumpta_:

"Congratulations mama."

@shulamitechinedu:

"Your grace is different ❤️❤️❤️❤."

@achalugo_nma:

"😍😍My sister..super proud of you..mama would be proud too."

@marley_kween:

"Congratulations Ologo 30BG."

@iammcmorris:

"Congratulations and God will continue to uplift you for all you do."

@nekky_scholar:

"Congratulations more are coming."

@chiomabeauty91:

"Child of Grace."

Nkechi Blessing acquires new whip

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing sparked reactions online as she celebrated her 2023 Christmas in a special way.

The actress surprised many on social media when she announced that she had just acquired a new whip.

Nkechi spoke about celebrating her little wins and making herself happy amidst all of her struggles.

Source: Legit.ng