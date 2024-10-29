A Nigerian lady expressed her excitement as her visa got approved after she was refused two times

A video she shared on TikTok showed her opening a sealed package which had her passport in it

A Nigerian lady’s joy knew no bounds after finally getting a visa to visit her Oyinbo fiance abroad.

She stated that her visa had been refused two times earlier.

In a video shared by @authentic_stylishvibes on TikTok, the lady opened a sealed envelope containing her passport.

Seeing that the visa had been approved, she danced and jumped excitedly.

She cried joyfully as she announced that she would finally reunite with her Oyinbo fiance.

She said:

“Checking my passport to relocate after two refusal to visit. Finally reunite with my fiancee.”

Reactions as lady’s visa got approved

Many people who came across the video celebrated her and shared their experience with visa approval

@Mark said:

"I just got my UK visa today and it’s settlement Visa (Type D), I’ll be going to be a permanent resident, congratulations sister."

@clara said:

"But before u receive ur passport u must have gotten a call that it has been approved na."

@morenikeji said:

"Don't know why I was refuse twice it hurt and weigh me down"

@Im_rhonke_allen said:

"Congratulations. God will grant mine before the end of D's year."

@O Y I N said:

"Congratulations my love. I am next in Jesus name."

@vickyveronica0 said:

"Congratulations. dear I tap from your blessings,God pls grant me my own visa soon."

