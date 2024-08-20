A young lady decided to return to Nigeria after nine years overseas and didn't tell her parents about it

In a touching video, the lady's mother was overwhelmed with emotions as she saw her for the first time in nine years

The family reunion video went viral on social media and elicited mixed reactions among internet users

A video showing how a lady surprised her parents after nine years overseas has gone viral online.

The short clip focused on how the lady's mother reacted as she showed up out of the blue.

The lady spent nine years overseas. Photo Credit: @iam_annan

The woman who had not seen her daughter in years was shocked and went wild with excitement. She hugged her daughter tightly

Both mother and daughter knelt in the living room as they continued hugging. The abroad returnee, @iam_annan, described the reunion as the happiest day of her life.

She said she felt blessed to have such a moment. Her video went viral online.

The family reunion made people emotional

okikiect nation said:

"Anytime I decided to go home, I won't cry over my mom."

Most like1 said:

"Oh Allah, let me meet my parent and families in one peace whenever I'm ready to go home🙏🏻🙏🏻… Congratulations 😫."

BECKYLEE said:

"Not even up to 2 years I can't wait to go see my family ... how did you do 9 years ... God bless you."

Omolabike19 said:

"This would have be me too this December but death took them both jus last year 🥹💔❤️am happy fr u."

A😇Y☀️O💋K🥱E said:

"Congratulations you meet urs, me am not able to meet both of them, I went back home after 10 years, but God knows the best."

Promise diamond 💎said:

"So emotional.. but just know say you go wash plate the next day."

Boluwatife🇳🇬🇺🇸 said:

"Ahh Noo I no fit leave my mama for 9 years ooo ahhh Omoor u try oo."

Bridget Iruedo said:

"So emotional may God preserve my mom to set her eyes on me again."

