A Nigerian man has shared a funny video taunting a girl who always claimed to be hungry whenever he asked about her welfare

The young man displayed his chat with her where she complained about feeling hungry and it left netizens in stitches

To further confirm his claims, he put a call across to her in the video and she also mentioned that she was hungry

A Nigerian man has revealed his encounter with a friend who consistently claimed hunger whenever queried about her well-being.

The funny clip revealed a series of chat screenshots where the young woman unfailingly responded to inquiries about her day with complaints of hunger.

Man makes jest of female friend, stock photo of model Photo credit: @engineer.kopelo/TikTok, Bevan Goldswain/ Getty images. Depicted girl has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Man taunts 'hungry' female friend

To further substantiate his claims, the man identified by @engineerkopelo on TikTok made a call to the girl during the video, and true to form, she reiterated her hunger.

The video went viral, with netizens bursting into laughter at the woman's consistent hunger claims.

"This girl anytime you chat her up and ask how she is doing, she will always say she's hungry," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man taunts hungry female friend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the funny video.

@Praisey said:

"Some they use am take dey pursue you so that you no go talk further."

@OGmilan reacted:

"What if na tactics wey she dey use chase you away because she know say anytime she tell you say she dey hungry you go run."

@Richard4pf reacted:

"Until she kpai before u go believe say she dey hungry true true."

@PRESTIGE OF ANAMBRA said:

"To see girl for this Nigeria wey don chop na by serious connection."

@osasere2 ,said:

"Na me be this girl. You dare not ask me if I’ve eaten because my answer is always No even if I just dey chop finish."

@SAVIOUR$$ added:

"One thing I understand in life is you play the one who loves you and get played by the one you loved. You can't get it all right, so it's cool doing it but when it's your time it might happen to you."

Watch the video below:

Man shares experience with cunning lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man recalled how he got even with a lady who received transport fare from him on two occasions but never visited his house.

He said it was during his law school and that he met the Lagos-based girl on X (formerly Twitter).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng