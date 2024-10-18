A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the funny tactics her father employed to get her mother's sympathy

The lady revealed that her mother's trip left her father feeling lonely, leading him to pretend to be sick

Social media users who came across the hilarious video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A hilarious video has surfaced online showing a Nigerian man's strategy to garner sympathy from his wife while she's away visiting her parents.

The clip, shared by his daughter on TikTok, revealed the father's playful ploy to feign illness.

Man pretends to be sick after wife travelled

Posted by @dabira014, the video captured the father's theatrical performance, reclining on the bed, pretending to be severely unwell.

His exaggerated expressions and funny performance in the clip left viewers in stitches as they praised his acting skills.

"POV: Your mum travelled to see her parents and my dad is already missing her so he asked me to video him to make it look like he is already sick. My daddy don love up," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man pretends to be sick

The TikTok video sparked lots of funny remarks from netizens.

@Jerry said:

"Yall really don’t understand what it can do to you mentally to have someone around everyday of your life for over 30 plus years and then they travel."

@Mutmainnah bello commented:

"Awwwn so this is love. They will live long Insha Allah. Only God knows the battle mom took to get this stage. Together forever."

@Precious OlaWunmi said:

"Nothing wey anybody wan tell me, the man na last boy in his family or last born sef."

@nikkyfavour added:

"May God give u husband that will love u more than ur dad lovr ur mom."

Watch the video below:

