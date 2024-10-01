A Nigerian woman, Zinny Uziogwe, celebrated after her sister gave birth to a baby boy after years of trying and having girls

Uziogwe said that people expected the woman's fourth pregnancy would also come with a girl as usual

Many Nigerians who saw the photo of the new mother and her children "tapped" into the blessing God gave her

A Nigerian woman, Zinny Uziogwe, has gone online to celebrate her sister, whom God has blessed with many children.

She celebrated the woman for giving birth to a newborn boy. Before the birth, the woman had earlier given birth to three girls.

The mother posed with her many children. Photo source: Zinny Uziogwe

Woman gave birth to boy

The lady said that people mocked her sister because she did not have a baby born. She suggested that many do not consider girls as children.

She added that when the woman took in for the fourth time, they were scared it was going to be the same gender.

Uziogwe stated in a Facebook :

"Someone said to her that she will soon born that thing she use to born."

Uziogwe mentioned how they prayed concerning the woman's pregnancy before she gave birth. She celebrated that, after what many had said, the birth was a boy.

See her post below:

