A Nigerian woman and her husband are now parents after they got blessed with the gift of a baby boy

The woman shared her testimony in a TikTok video, noting that they had waited for as long as 26 years

The woman also said they had multiple failed IVFs before they got blessed with the child at long last

After many years of trying to be parents, a Nigerian woman and her husband are finally blessed.

The woman came online to share her testimony after she welcomed her baby.

In a video posted on TikTok by Abike, the woman said they had waited for 26 years.

She also said they had had multiple failed IVFs before the baby finally arrived to wipe their tears.

The post noted that the mother and her husband welcomed a baby boy, finally becoming parents after close to three decades.

The video drew congratulatory messages from social media users who saw it on TikTok.

The caption reads:

"God showed up for us after 26 years of waiting and multiple failed IVFs."

Reactions as Nigerian woman welcomes a child

@ADUNNI said:

"Congratulations if true God is doing wonders pls God answer mine too."

@ladunde said:

"Congratulations.. and I use you as a point of contact for those waiting on the Lord!"

Folakemi said:

"Congrats ma. Remember me too oh lord. I don't have money for IVF or any other ways of conception. Pls come through for me."

@Diamond Touch said:

"Only you can say what your eyes have seen. God remember me too. Congratulations ma."

@Olawunmi said:

"Congratulations! I used you as a point of contact for my dear sis Omotoyosi Abeni Misturah. We are going to celebrate you like this sooner."

